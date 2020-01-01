Stay posted on this page to get the most up to date information including when name submissions will start and the schedule of cockroach feedings!

About the Event

The massively viral promotion QUIT BUGGING ME is back at the El Paso Zoo! This year we are including animals from all over the zoo such as meerkats, primates, birds, and small mammals.

These animals will be receiving cockroaches over a 3-day anti-Valentine’s Day promotion starting February 14th - 16th!

Zoo animals are regularly given enrichment to keep them stimulated both mentally and physically. Madagascar hissing cockroaches are ethically frozen and given to insectivores as determined by our zoo veterinarian staff. Insects are a normal part of these animals’ diets, in captivity or the wild. While in our care, we try to replicate this as much as possible.



